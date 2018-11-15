May asked: 'You're in office, but not in power?'
Brexit: Theresa May answers BBC's Laura Kuenssberg

At a press conference this afternoon Prime Minister Theresa May was asked by the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg if she agreed the reaction to her Brexit deal left her "in office, but really not in power".

The prime minister said she was going to do "her job" of getting the best deal for Britain, and warned MPs they would be "held to account for the decisions that they take".

Theresa May defends Brexit deal

  • 15 Nov 2018
