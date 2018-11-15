Minister apologises for inventing Brexit stat on air
Video

Rory Stewart has apologised after making up a Brexit statistic whilst on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Speaking to presenter Emma Barnett, he claimed 80% of the British public supported the prime minister’s Brexit deal.

Pressed by Emma as to where he had got the information, he said: “I’m producing a number to try to illustrate what I believe.”

He later added, “I totally apologise and I take that back”.

  • 15 Nov 2018
