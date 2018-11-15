Raab: 'Major and fatal flaws' in PM's plan
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Raab: 'Major and fatal flaws' in PM's plan

In his first post-resignation interview, former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab tells the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg a change of course on Brexit is needed.

  • 15 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Mogg threatens May with no confidence letter