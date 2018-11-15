Mogg threatens May with no confidence letter

Video

The leader of the Brexiteer European Research Group of Conservative MPs listed a series of previous claims from the prime minister, but then repeatedly said she had acted "otherwise".

He ended by asking Theresa May if he should write a letter of no-confidence to Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives, who would oversee any leadership challenge if enough Tory MP write to him.

Mr Brady, the MP for Altrincham and Sale West, was sitting directly behind Mr Rees-Mogg as he addressed Theresa May in the Commons.