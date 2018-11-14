Blair on May Brexit deal: 'This won't work'
Brexit: Blair on May's deal and call for new referendum

Theresa May's plan for Brexit will not suit Leavers or Remainers, and the deal on offer was "not the answer", Tony Blair has said.

The former prime minister said the current PM had been "dealt a very poor hand" and the only way out was to "put it back to the people" with a new vote.

