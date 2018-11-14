May: Is it Labour policy to stop Brexit?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Corbyn and May on Labour's Brexit policy
After being reminded of claims from Tory ministers Liam Fox and Dominic Raab, Theresa May asked the Labour leader about differences between him and his Brexit spokesman Sir Keir Starmer over party policy.
Jeremy Corbyn said his party respected the referendum result, but did not respect the "mess" the Conservatives have made of the Brexit talks.
-
14 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window