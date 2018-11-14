May: Is it Labour policy to stop Brexit?
PMQs: Corbyn and May on Labour's Brexit policy

After being reminded of claims from Tory ministers Liam Fox and Dominic Raab, Theresa May asked the Labour leader about differences between him and his Brexit spokesman Sir Keir Starmer over party policy.

Jeremy Corbyn said his party respected the referendum result, but did not respect the "mess" the Conservatives have made of the Brexit talks.

Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict

  • 14 Nov 2018
