PM asked about Raab 'shocking revelation'
PMQs: Corbyn and May on Raab and Dover-Calais trade route

Jeremy Corbyn taunted the prime minister about Dominic Raab's comments on the levels of Dover-Calais trade.

After being asked about the "absolutely shocking revelation" from her Brexit secretary, Theresa May said her government did know about trade policy, before the Labout leader came back with some figures for Mr Raab.

Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict

  • 14 Nov 2018
