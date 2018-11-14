PM asked about Raab 'shocking revelation'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Corbyn and May on Raab and Dover-Calais trade route
Jeremy Corbyn taunted the prime minister about Dominic Raab's comments on the levels of Dover-Calais trade.
After being asked about the "absolutely shocking revelation" from her Brexit secretary, Theresa May said her government did know about trade policy, before the Labout leader came back with some figures for Mr Raab.
-
14 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-46209426/pmqs-corbyn-and-may-on-raab-and-dover-calais-trade-routeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window