Hague: Second referendum "would be divisive and bitter"
The former Conservative leader, Lord Hague, says that the prime minister's Brexit draft agreement with the EU is an opportunity to get Brexit "over the line" and avoid delays to leaving.

He told Today that a second referendum “would be the most divisive and bitter political conflict in this country for 100 years”.

  • 14 Nov 2018
