MPs react to Brexit draft text reports
UK and EU officials have agreed the draft text of a Brexit agreement after months of negotiations in Brussels.
MPs reacted to reports of its content, which included the question of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
13 Nov 2018
