Iceland boss: Our intentions very honourable

Iceland's managing director Richard Walker on orangutans TV advert
The managing director of Iceland explained why the company decided to release an advert about the impact of palm oil on rainforests and orangutans.
But the body which oversees ads for TV, said it was not approved because it was made by Greenpeace and breached political advertising rules.
On Politics Live, Labour MP John Mann expressed his support for the advert and said it was now more likely he would shop with the supermarket.
13 Nov 2018
