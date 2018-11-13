Media player
Online security and privacy: What an email address reveals
Michelle is surprised to see how much information is revealed by an online search of her email address despite her "sporadic" use of social media.
She spoke to Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson and Josh Smith, a researcher at Demos, a think tank on the centre-left of politics, who explained how useful this information could be for political campaigners.
Video journalist: Nick Raikes
13 Nov 2018
