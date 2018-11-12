Peers' laughter at 'Johnson and Johnson'
In the House of Lords, Liberal Democrat Baroness Smith wonders if the resignations of "Johnson and Johnson" (a reference to Boris and brother Jo) mean the Brexit deal could be "worse than remaining".

This reference sounds "more like an advertisement for toilet products", says government spokeswoman Baroness Goldie, sparking laughter among peers.

  • 12 Nov 2018