'I've been left to live in a shed'
"AD" is from Jaywick Sands - a place named the most deprived neighbourhood in England in 2010 and 2015.
He has been living in a shed for 15 months, having been evicted from his rented home.
The UN's special investigator for poverty is visiting Jaywick as part of a look at the effects of austerity on the UK.
12 Nov 2018
