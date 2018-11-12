What is a 'meaningful' Brexit vote?

Media player
Brexit: What is a 'meaningful vote'?
What is a meaningful vote? Could there be another Brexit referendum? What role will the House of Lords play?
Westminster Hour presenter Carolyn Quinn spoke to Graeme Cowie from the House of Commons Library about what Brexit will mean for Parliament in the coming weeks and months.
12 Nov 2018
