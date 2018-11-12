Starmer: Corbyn 'signed up' to public Brexit vote
The shadow Brexit secretary has said "all options are on the table" if there is a no deal Brexit.

Sir Keir Starmer told Today that Jeremy Corbyn is "signed up" to the "option of a public vote" despite telling a German newspaper that "we can't stop" Brexit.

