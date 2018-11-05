Labour: 'No temporary customs union'

Media player
McDonnell: 'We'll vote against temporary customs union'
Labour would vote against a government plan designed to resolve the impasse in the Brexit negotiations on Northern Ireland, the shadow chancellor said.
John McDonnell has told Newsnight that Labour would reject any customs arrangement with the EU unless it was established on a permanent basis.
Theresa May hopes to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland through a temporary UK-wide customs arrangement.
Mrs May plans to have an agreement with EU leaders by the end of this month.
05 Nov 2018
