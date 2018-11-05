'I've had Commons staff shout in my face'

'I've had staff shout in my face'
MPs are set to debate a major report into bullying and sexual harassment in the House of Commons.

But one junior member of staff, who says she has experienced just such a culture within Westminster, told Victoria Derbyshire she has little confidence that anything will change.

  • 05 Nov 2018