Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Amber Rudd: Home Office did not have a grip on Windrush
Former Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the Today Programme the department "did not have a grip" on the Windrush Scandal and says they sat on a report published today about the conduct of her civil servants.
-
02 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-46071389/amber-rudd-home-office-did-not-have-a-grip-on-windrushRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window