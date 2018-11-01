Should attacking rough sleepers be a hate crime?
Anderson: New hate crime law for attacking rough sleepers

Attacks on rough sleepers should be classed as a new hate crime, says the elected mayor or Liverpool.

Asked why it should be a specific offence, Joe Anderson said: "People are being attacked, bullied, intimidated, sexually assaulted, violently attacked, so I think it is a problem.”

Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn heard reaction to his proposal from her guests: Suzanne Evans, Oliver Dowden, Tom Watson, and Kirsty Blackman.

