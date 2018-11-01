Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tom Watson MP on losing weight and lifting weights
A slimmer Tom Watson appears in Parliament and on TV screens after shedding more than seven stone (46kg), and has managed to reverse his Type-2 diabetes.
The Labour Party deputy leader and West Bromwich MP told Politics Live reporter Elizabeth Glinka why, and how, he lost the weight, and is encouraging others to do the same.
01 Nov 2018
