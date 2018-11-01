Why and how did the MP lose seven stone in weight?
Tom Watson MP on losing weight and lifting weights

A slimmer Tom Watson appears in Parliament and on TV screens after shedding more than seven stone (46kg), and has managed to reverse his Type-2 diabetes.

The Labour Party deputy leader and West Bromwich MP told Politics Live reporter Elizabeth Glinka why, and how, he lost the weight, and is encouraging others to do the same.

