How the Budget played out on social media
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Budget 2018: Conservative and Labour messages on Twitter and Facebook

While Philip Hammond and Jeremy Corbyn were arguing about the Budget, the digital teams behind the political parties and think tanks were getting their messages out to those who were not watching it all on television.

For Politics Live, Greg Dawson looked at what worked, and what failed to land, on social media.

  • 30 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Budget headlines in two minutes