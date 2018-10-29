BBC editors on the 2018 Budget
2018 Budget headlines: Neil, Kuenssberg, Jack and Ahmed

After the chancellor and Labour leader addressed the Commons, Politics Live presenter Andrew Neil heard from political editor Laura Kuenssberg, business editor Simon Jack, and economics editor Kamal Ahmed,

The panel looked at the headlines from Philip Hammond's announcements.

