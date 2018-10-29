Media player
Budget 2018: MPs clap and cheers pension protesters
MPs stood, clapped and cheered after protesters in the public gallery highlighted the campaign of the pension age for women.
TV cameras and microphones did not catch the protests from the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) who shouted and help up banners, and their actions were applauded by opposition MPs, just after the chancellor gave his Budget speech.
29 Oct 2018
