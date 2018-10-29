Chancellor bogged down in loo jokes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Budget 2018: Toilet humour lines from Philip Hammond

Local authorities will be able to "relieve themselves" after Philip Hammond announced business rates relief for public toilets.

It may not have been the headline announcement in his Budget speech, but he had MPs groaning with a series of toilet jokes, ending with the line that this news had not leaked.

BBC Budget live page: updates in text, images and video

  • 29 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Budget headlines in two minutes