Philip Green: Was it right to identify him?
Non-disclosure agreements are "an undesirable thing to be used on a wide basis," the chair of Committee on Standards in Public Life, Lord Evans told Today.
Lord Hain has defended his use of Parliamentary privilege to reveal Sir Philip Green as the businessman at the centre of sexual harassment and racial abuse allegations. The Daily Telegraph was prevented from naming him because of a court injunction. His accusers had signed non-disclosure agreements.
Sir Philip Green categorically denies allegations of unlawful sexual or racist behaviour.
26 Oct 2018
