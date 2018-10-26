'I don't think university is for everyone'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why some seek apprenticeship more than university degree
The government launched an apprentice levy in England to get more people into vocational training, but the number of apprentices has since fallen.
Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson looked at whether apprenticeships are accessible enough for young people who might decide going to university is not for them.
-
26 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45991776/why-some-seek-apprenticeship-more-than-university-degreeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window