Government 'ignored universal credit warnings'

Labour MP says the government ignored warnings about universal credit
Wigan MP Lisa Nandy says for the past five years she has been warning the government universal credit will leave people "destitute" yet they are pushing ahead with the roll-out.
She told the BBC's Question Time it was "killing our towns".
26 Oct 2018
