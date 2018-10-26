Alan Johnson critcises Hain privilege move
Alan Johnson criticises use of Parliamentary privilege to 'undermine law'

Ex Home Secretary Alan Johnson says he feels uncomfortable about unelected Lords using their Parliamentary privilege to "undermine the law", after Lord Hain names Sir Philip Green.

He told This Week judges must have had a "very good reason" to put an injunction in place.

