'Never, ever, ever mention the word Nazi'

Video

After heated exchanges in the European Parliament over the use of 'Nazi' and national socialism, a Conservative MP has offered his advice to politicians on the right and left.

Nick Boles told Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn, and guests Anoosh Chakelian and Matthew Goodwin, there was a "good rule in politics", which MEP Syed Kamall and former MP Ken Livingstone should study.

That was to "never, ever mention the word Nazi, or accuse anyone of being in any way like Nazis… they have no parallel”.

