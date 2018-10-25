What happened to John McDonnell's face?
Labour's John McDonnell injures face in fall

The shadow chancellor says he has been "working from home" this week after injuring his face in a fall.

Labour's John McDonnell tells Today he had tripped over some rubbish at the end of his road, as he was "rushing home" from a meeting of Labour MPs.

