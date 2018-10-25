Media player
Lord Sugar: Prosecute Boris Johnson and Michael Gove over Brexit
Speaking in the House of Lords, Lord Sugar says that if the rules that govern City businesses were in place for the EU referendum, Boris Johnson and Michael Gove would be prosecuted for claims made during the EU referendum campaign. They both deny any wrongdoing.
25 Oct 2018
