May: UK is revoking Saudi suspects' visas
PMQs: Theresa May on Saudi Arabia and Jamal Khashoggi

Theresa May updated MPs about the UK diplomatic reaction to the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying the Saudi Arabian explanation was not "credible".

The suspects in the killing will not be able to enter Britain and any visas they held would be "revoked today", she said, adding that no ministers nor officials will be sent to Saudi investment conference.

  • 24 Oct 2018
