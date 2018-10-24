SNP: Saudi Arabian 'condemnation won’t do'
Video

PMQs: Blackford and May on UK selling arms to Saudi Arabia

After the prime minister updated MPs on UK reaction to Saudi Arabia, the SNP's Westminster leader said she did not mention ending arms sales, adding "condemnation won’t do, it is action which is required."

Theresa May said the defence export procedures were "among the strictest in the world" and were introduced in 2000 by the late Robin Cook.

