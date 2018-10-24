Working people going hungry, MPs told

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Hidden army' of working people in food poverty, MPs told
There is a "hidden bracket" of working people who can't afford to feed their families, the environmental audit committee is told.
Adam Smith, founder of The Real Junk Food project, which helps people in food poverty, says this group are not on benefits and can't use food banks.
-
24 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45965378/hidden-army-of-working-people-in-food-poverty-mps-toldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window