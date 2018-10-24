Working people going hungry, MPs told
There is a "hidden bracket" of working people who can't afford to feed their families, the environmental audit committee is told.

Adam Smith, founder of The Real Junk Food project, which helps people in food poverty, says this group are not on benefits and can't use food banks.

