'Disgrace' for MP to quit on grooming sex claims

A cross-party panel criticised the decision for a Labour MP to lose her job as shadow equalities minister after out over speaking out about child abuse in 2017.

Radio commentator Iain Dale said it was an "absolute disgrace" for Sarah Champion to stand down from the opposition front bench after her Sun newspaper article on child sex claims. while Labour's Angela Smith, Lib Dem Layla Moran and Conservative Amber Rudd also backed the Rotherham MP.

They also looked at a tweet from Home Secretary Sajid Javid about Asian grooming gangs, in a debate prompted by the former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson's contempt of court case being referred to the attorney general.

