PM has my full support - Liam Fox

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May has my full support over Brexit - Liam Fox
International Trade Secretary - and leading Brexiteer - Liam Fox urges Tory MPs to give Theresa May the space to finalise a deal with the EU.
Speaking to the BBC in New York, where he is promoting UK-US relations aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth, he says Mrs May will be the prime minister "that leads us out of the European Union at the end of March 2019”.
-
22 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45946182/theresa-may-has-my-full-support-over-brexit-liam-foxRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window