May: EU are now actively working with us

Theresa May statement on UK-EU talks on Brexit agreement
Theresa May told MPs that progress was being made about post-Brexit issues involving Cyprus, Gibraltar and Northern Ireland.
The prime minister said 95% of the withdrawal agreement and its protocols were sorted, but there was "one real sticking point left" - over the future of the UK-EU border in Ireland.
22 Oct 2018
