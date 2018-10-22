Knife comment MP 'must be thrown out'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Heidi Allen on knife and noose comments about Theresa May
An un-named Conservative MP who briefed Sunday newspapers about Theresa May being "knifed" should be thrown out of the party, a colleague has said.
Heidi Allen said police had investigated some anonymous emails sent to her, and she wanted the knife and nooses comments directed towards the prime minster, reported to be from an MP, looked into.
UK viewers can watch the full edition of Politics Live (for 30 days)
-
22 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45941600/heidi-allen-on-knife-and-noose-comments-about-theresa-mayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window