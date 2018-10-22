Knife comment MP 'must be thrown out'
Heidi Allen on knife and noose comments about Theresa May

An un-named Conservative MP who briefed Sunday newspapers about Theresa May being "knifed" should be thrown out of the party, a colleague has said.

Heidi Allen said police had investigated some anonymous emails sent to her, and she wanted the knife and nooses comments directed towards the prime minster, reported to be from an MP, looked into.

