Bereaved mother's campaign for autistic son

Video

Paula McGowan’s son Oliver died aged 18, after hospital staff gave him a drug that he had pleaded not to be prescribed, having previously suffered a bad reaction

Paula told BBC Politics Live she believed the death of the high functioning autistic teenager from Bristol could have been avoided if the nurses and doctors were trained about learning disabilities and autism.

Since his death, she has campaigned tirelessly for mandatory training for NHS staff. Her campaign will be debated in Parliament on Monday afternoon.