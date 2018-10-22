Media player
Three years ago, a purpose-built education centre was opened at the Palace of Westminster., which uses interactive technology to explain how Parliament and democracy work.
Already nearly 250,000 children have been through it. One of the guiding forces behind the centre was the Speaker, John Bercow.
For the Westminster Hour, Mandy Baker has been talking to him about the project. But first she met up with the target audience: a group of very excited primary schoolchildren from Lambeth in south London
22 Oct 2018
