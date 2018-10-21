Raab: Tory MPs 'need to hold our nerve'

Media player
Dominic Raab: Tory MPs should 'play for the team' to get best Brexit
Dominic Raab has urged Conservative MPs to "hold our nerve" as the Brexit talks enter the final stages.
The Brexit secretary said that the best way to get a good Brexit deal was to "play for the team".
