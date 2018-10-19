'I identify as a woman - trans is just a label'

Media player
Gender Recognition Act: Trans vlogger on life as a woman
One option in a government consultation, ending on Friday, is whether the law should be changed to the way gender is recognised in England and Wales.
Politics Live reporter Elizabeth Glinka talked to trans people who are backing the move to de-medicalise the process.
Watch: Politics Live also aired a film with differing views of the consultation
Watch: Two films and two studio debates on transgender issues
