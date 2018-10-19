Campbell challenged on Iraq and Brexit marches

Video

Ahead of a march on Saturday calling for a new EU referendum, a former Downing Street director of communications is reminded that one million people marched against the Iraq War in 2003.

Andrew Neil said the government Alastair Campbell worked for "ignored" them, but he is a leading figure behind the so-called 'People's March' calling for the government to change course of Brexit.

The This Week presenter asked him: "Why should this government take any notice of 100,000 Remainers calling for a second referendum?"

WATCH: Alastair Campbell's film: May not the problem, Brexit the problem

