Why some women don't back 'self-identifying'

A government consultation on the Gender Recognition Act could see changes to the process by which trans people "self-identify" their gender, where comments have be submitted up to Friday night.
Politics Live reporter Elizabeth Glinka talked to a group of feminists who are opposed to reforms of the Act, and allowed access for the first time to their 'Woman's Place' meetings.
Watch: Politics Live also aired a film with differing views of the consultation
Watch: Two films and two studio debates on transgender issues
19 Oct 2018
