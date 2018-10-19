Media player
Hunt: UK's response to Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi will be 'considered'
The UK's Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, said the "response will be considered" if Saudi Arabia is proven to be responsible for journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance.
When asked if the UK would stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia, he cited a "strategic relationship" and told Today the UK has "a very strict arms sale control mechanism".
19 Oct 2018
