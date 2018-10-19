Hunt: UK's response to Saudi over Khashoggi will be 'considered'
The UK's Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, said the "response will be considered" if Saudi Arabia is proven to be responsible for journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance.

When asked if the UK would stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia, he cited a "strategic relationship" and told Today the UK has "a very strict arms sale control mechanism".

