Pupils 'should be taught about menopause'

The menopause is still a taboo subject and many women are unprepared for that phase of their life, shadow women's minister Carolyn Harris has said.

In a Commons debate on World Menopause Day, Ms Harris asked that school children be educated about the "impact that the menopause could one day have" on their lives and relationships.

For the government, Nigel Adams later responded while existing Department for Education guidance did not "explicitly mention" the menopause there were "opportunities" for schools to raise the issue.