Can diabetics get the same treatment as PM?

Flash glucose monitoring patch service for NHS patients
Theresa May wears a flash glucose monitoring patch to control her diabetes, and the availability of the treatment was questioned by Labour MP Steve McCabe at prime minister's questions.
Politics Live heard from Tessa Nejranowski, a type one diabetic, who also uses a patch, about getting the service on the NHS.
18 Oct 2018
