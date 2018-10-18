'A few but considerable outstanding issues'
Theresa May on Northern Ireland issues in Brexit talks

Theresa May spoke about people trafficking, security threats and cyber security issues raised at the European Council meeting in Brussels.

On Northern Ireland and Brexit negotiations, she said there would be "difficult moments" ahead in the final stages of the talks, but predicted "a good deal" in the interests of the UK and the EU.

