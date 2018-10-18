Who will May disappoint over Brexit?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brussels: UK PM questioned in Brussels on Brexit
The UK PM is asked about keeping the promises she has made to Brexiteers, former Remainers, Northern Ireland residents and business leaders by the BBC's political editor who questions which of them will be disappointed over her Brexit policy.
Theresa May told Laura Kuenssberg, at a Brussels summit press conference, that her proposals would deliver on the vote on the British people and be good for both the UK and the EU.
-
18 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window