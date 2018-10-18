Kiwi MP struggles with Scottish accent

Media player
Sir Paul Beresford struggles with Scottish accent
New Zealand-born Conservative MP Sir Paul Beresford struggles to understand a question from the SNP's David Linden.
After two attempts, and a request to speak more slowly, Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle stepped in and suggested they resolve the issue by letter.
18 Oct 2018
